Here’s How Long You’ll Have To Wait For New Flight Attendant Episodes

Kaley Cuoco is probably best known to most TV viewers her role on The Big Bang Theory, but now she's executive producing and starring in an HBO thriller that would make her BBT cohorts cower in fear. Enter, The Flight Attendant. And while it would be mighty kind of the streamer to drop all eight episodes of the murder mystery at once, HBO Max only cared to give us a few. But if The Flight Attendant's first few episodes have you hooked, you may take comfort in knowing that there’s plenty of the twisty mystery still to come. You’ll just need to have a little patience to see how this all plays out. The Flight Attendant’s release schedule is a slow burn from this point on.
Advertisement
Following the premiere's early release and the subsequent two episodes that dropped on Thanksgiving Day, two additional episodes of The Flight Attendant will be released each week over the next two Thursdays on December 3 and December 10. The season finale will then air the following Thursday on December 17, when we will hopefully know once and for all whodunnit.
As you now know, after indulging in a night of drinking and debauchery with a man named Alex Sokolov (Michiel Huisman), flight attendant Cassie Bowden (Cuoco) wakes up in a hotel room the next day to discover that the handsome stranger from the previous night is dead, and, worse, she has absolutely no memory of what they did together. As the first episodes roll on, we wonder right along with her whether or not she played a part in his demise and if not, who else could’ve had a hand in his death? As we reach the mid point of these eight episodes though, the main question is whether or not Cassie is about to take the fall for a very complicated murder.
The show is based on Chris Bohjalian's novel of the same name and will presumably cover the entire contents of the book by the end of the season (you can hop over here to see how that version of the story ends if you dare). However, that doesn’t necessarily mean the series will be a one-and-done project. In fact, both Cuoco and showrunner Steve Yockey have indicated that a second season of The Flight Attendant could be in the cards.
“We have plans for another season,” Cuoco revealed during a panel for CTAM’s virtual press tour, as per Deadline, while Yockey added, “It is a limited series, and we have plans baked in… We have a great producing team, we are a wonderful group of storytellers. I think we have everything in place should the show move forward after this initial mystery.”
In other words, fasten your seatbelts, folks.