Breaking Down BTS’ Most Devastating BE Lyrics

This track points out how much we’re overworked — not simply by our jobs, but by ourselves. BTS pinpoint that feeling of never quite being able to turn off your brain. “Errday do ma thang, damn if I fail,” J-Hope raps. “I keep growling, I tap the rotten rope / I feel unsettled, this is a disease / Physical things are a stun given to me by my career.” RM, king of bilingual wordplay , hits us with a particularly good one here: The word for “work” in Korean, 일, sounds like the English word “ill.” “My heart needs a holiday too,” he raps. “Gosh, just think of work as work / I’m ill, yeah, I’m work itself / That friend called ‘rest’, oh I never liked him. / How much do you have to earn to be happy?”