Why Did Charli D’Amelio Lose 500,000 Followers Over This One Video?

The D'Amelios (Charli, Dixie, their mom Heidi and dad Marc) recently started a YouTube series called " Dinner With the D'Amelios ." For their first installment, they invited the girls' close friend James Charles over to share a meal prepared by the family's private chef, YouTuber and chef Aaron May. May had prepared for them both a plant-based paella and a traditional Valencia paella with shrimp, chicken, and snails. As May was describing what was on the menu, however, Charli made disgusted faces behind the chef’s back. Then, when May described that the snails represent “good luck and good fortune,” Dixie ate one, gagged, and then actually ran outside to throw up. Her mother chastised her for being "dramatic." As Dixie made a scene outside, Charli asked, “Do we have any dino nuggets?”