Even The CDC Wants You To Cancel Your Thanksgiving Travel Plans

It's not just the CDC asking you to take this deadly virus seriously, either. The American Hospital Association, American Medical Association, and American Nurses Association came together to publish an open letter today, saying: "In the strongest possible terms, we urge you to celebrate responsibly. We are all weary and empathize with the desire to celebrate the holidays with family and friends, but given the serious risks, we underscore how important it is to wear masks, maintain physical distancing , and wash your hands. Following these science-based, commonsense measures is the best way to prevent our health care systems and dedicated health care professionals from being overwhelmed by critically ill patients."