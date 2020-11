Naya Rivera’s Estate Has Filed A Wrongful Death Suit On Behalf Of Her Son

Rivera and her ex-husband shared a notoriously turbulent relationship, and after two years of marriage they filed for divorce in 2016 (it was finalized in 2018). Dorsey and Rivera shared custody of their son, however, and Josey was the subject of Dorsey's tribute to Rivera after her untimely death. "Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us," Dorsey wrote on Instagram . "He'll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you. Love you Meep."