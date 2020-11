What You Need To Remember From A Million Little Things Season 2

One of the running themes of A Million Little Things is that friendship is — and maybe you can guess this — made up of... a million little things. So it should come as no surprise that when the ABC show returns for season 3, we can't expect the drama to slow down. Like at all. Season 1 very much revolved around the unraveling mystery and fallout from John’s sudden death and how everyone learned to cope with it in their own ways, and as a group. A Million Little Things season 2 shifted the focus to what happens next — especially for Eddie (David Giuntoli) and Delilah (Stéphanie Szostak), who eventually confessed to everyone (including their families!) that Delilah’s baby was Eddie's, and not John’s. However, that’s not the only baby drama as Rome (Romany Malco) and Regina (Christina Moses) go through a grueling adoption process that almost tears them apart numerous times. Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) and Maggie (Allison Miller) aren’t spared from any drama, either, as the two try to figure out how to make their life work together, if they can even get it to work.