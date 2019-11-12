Who Dies On Season 2 Of A Million Little Things?

The first season of ABC drama A Million Little Things revolved around the death by suicide of Jon (Ron Livingston) and the group of friends he left behind. Now, with Jon’s Barbara Morgan mystery (mostly) solved, creator DJ Nash is teasing another big question: Who dies in A Million Little Things season 2?
Back in August, Nash told TVLine that there is a death coming to the show’s sophomore season.
“Issues we have been dealing with, like depression, suicide, and all the things that happen in life, will continue to affect this group,” Nash teased to the outlet. “There is a death that happens this season, and we will see how the group rallies to support each other.”
Advertisement
Now, we know that this death will occur in the eighth episode of the second season, titled “Goodnight.”
A preview for Thursday’s episode shows Gary (James Roday) telling someone: “I can’t believe I’m going to another funeral.” The teaser also shows Maggie (Allison Miller), Delilah (Stéphanie Szostak), Eddie (David Giuntoli), and Sophie (Lizzy Greene) at what appears to be an outdoor service. Later, Katherine (Grace Park) appears in black during a conversation with Delilah.
However, for fans who are trying to use the preview to decipher which character dies, Nash says — not so fast.
“I sometimes use clips that aren’t in the show in a promo,” teased Nash on Twitter. “Just to keep you guessing.”
As I have said, I sometimes use clips that aren’t in the show in a promo. Just to keep you guessing. https://t.co/wXnUdNKLjk— DJ Nash (@heydjnash) November 9, 2019
Rome (Romany Malco) and Regina (Christina Moses) are missing from the trailer’s funeral scenes — which made me nervous. As someone who treats television like her own Sherlock Holmes mystery, I looked into the synopsis for the November 21 episode "Time Stands Still" and found that while Rome is mentioned in the description, Regina is MIA. It turns out, Nash already thought fans might do that and was one step ahead of us.
“I have asked publicity to help me with some of the misleads,” he shared on Twitter.
I cannot. As I said, I have asked publicity to help me with some of the misleads. https://t.co/4p8oKCjN2o— DJ Nash (@heydjnash) November 10, 2019
What can Nash confirm? It won’t be an easy episode to watch.
“You will not want to miss this episode,” he wrote. “I will say this again as we get closer, 209 is a very difficult episode to watch. There will be a warning before it airs. A lot of tough things happen.”
Advertisement
You will not want to miss this episode. I will say this again as we get closer, 209 is a very difficult episode to watch. There will be a warning before it airs. A lot of tough things happen. https://t.co/etgyZMAyyn— DJ Nash (@heydjnash) November 10, 2019
It’s hard to imagine the show killing off a character integral to the group dynamic, but A Million Little Things doesn’t shy away from difficult subjects. Over the course of two seasons, the show has explored sexual abuse, depression, coming out, and trauma. Having the group cope with the loss of another friend — or potentially a child, as there’s no guarantee the person who dies is an adult — would be just one more way for the series to tackle the issues real people face every day.
But back to theorizing. Nash tweeted that fans shouldn’t “trust the trailer,” and I think what he means specifically is one moment within it. The funeral scene shows the actors smiling and laughing, which makes me wonder if that “scene” was merely a captured moment between takes — as in, no one was in character. It may also mean that someone who appears in that moment in the trailer isn’t really in the scene at all, and that they’re the ones who are in the casket we see later.
Trust. Nothing.
Check out the teaser for "Goodnight" below.
There are a million options as to what’s really happening on A Million Little Things, so the only thing we know for sure is this: we are in for a very emotional episode.
Advertisement