Ashley says no both times. But a flashback proves Ashley, at minimum, knows more than everyone else who cared about Jon. If fact, she might know the entire story behind the family man's death. In Ashley's first flashback, we learn she found a folder with a mysterious note waiting for her at the scene of Jon's death. It's the closest thing John left to a suicide note. Then, in one of the last scenes of the pilot, Ashley deletes all of the major financial documents related to Jon’s real estate company, Rutledge. The folder is sitting right next to Ashley during her late-night information purge.