A lot of Nora’s grit can be credited to the writers room, which boasts a woman showrunner, longtime TV writer Anna Fricke, two female veterans, and a very open-minded creator in Kyle Jarrow. "Early on in the room we were having a discussion and Kyle said, ‘I don’t know, would it pass the Bechdel test?’," Air Force intelligence vet and staff writer April Fitzsimmons recalled during a phone conversation. "And I just remember looking at him like, ‘Oh my God! Is this my boss?’ This is amazing." This kind of awareness has led to the ladies of Valor getting an extra dose of attention from the deeply female writers room. "All the women are keeping the female narrative on point at all times," Fitzsimmons, who served for four years, explains. "If someone doesn’t catch [a problem], someone catches it somewhere else. "