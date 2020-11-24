Rep. Nikema Williams Reveals Her Own History Of Making “Good Trouble”

“As a mom with a five-year-old son and a full-time job, I have seen firsthand the disastrous effects of Trump’s incompetence handling the COVID-19 pandemic. My son’s first day of kindergarten was not spent getting on a bus to meet new friends, but sitting at home in front of a computer. That’s why I will trust scientists when we create new national COVID-19 response and relief programs. I know the shortcomings of our healthcare system; I once chose to not receive medical care after a dangerous car accident because the visit to the Emergency Room would have been too expensive. I struggled to pay for my mom’s treatment as she battled Stage IV cancer in the final years of her life. Healthcare is a human right, and I support Medicare for All. Every single American, regardless of income or Zip code, must be able to receive the care they deserve. Medical care shouldn’t make you bankrupt.