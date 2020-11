A Quick Primer On The Man Behind The Serpent On The Masked Singer

Serpent was just unmasked on The Masked Singer, and suddenly I empathize with panelists Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke. My Serpent guesses were completely wrong . The smooth singer with a booming voice turned out to be Dr. Elvis Francois, also known as the Singing Surgeon . If you watched After the Mask last season, the you may recall seeing Francois croon a closing song on almost every episode of the after show. It is shocking that it took the panel (and me) this long to figure out he was the person giving flawless performances every week — especially considering he became a national treasure earlier this year.