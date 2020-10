Well, first let's consider the caliber of Group B. I am not being dramatic when I say they blow Group A out of the water. This group is packed with some frontrunners and one of the most talented singers is the Serpent. Between his animatronic arms and the intimidating snakeskin costume, the Serpent’s powerful presence on stage is amplified when he starts singing. Similar to the Leopard in season 2 , the Serpent stays in character when talking to the panel which makes guessing his identity infinitely more difficult — and a lot more fun. He is definitely going to be around for a long time with that silky smooth voice, but there's no time like the present: let’s get a jump start on figuring out who's behind the mask.