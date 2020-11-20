New Music To Know: Use Your Words

As if Fridays weren’t your favorite day already, Refinery29 will also be gathering the best new music out each week, and breaking down why each track deserves a spot on your weekend playlist.
In addition to bringing you a steady stream of good vibes, this week's installment of New Music Fridays focuses on songs from singers who are lending their voices to the causes and movement closest to them. Music is a powerful vehicle for getting your point across, and these artists certainly aren't shying away from sending a message. The subject matter of these new drops touches on everything, digging into the political, the motivational, the emotional, and — as always — the romantic. The girls are making a statement this week!
Ahead, the new music you need to know and add to your personal playlist.
Marina, “Man’s World”
The singer-songwriter shares a laser sharp takedown of the patriarchy, offering up a poetic critique of society's deep history of misogyny and homophobia. Rest assured that Marina's feminism isn't all talk — she really isn't trying to live in a man's world anymore. Both the track and its accompanying visuals are the result of creative collaboration between women and non-binary folks.
Overcoats, “Apathetic Boys”
Speaking of men, alt-pop duo Overcoats are tired of them, too — at least, the ones in their particular genre who pretend not to have feelings. In their fun new single, singers Hana and JJ don't hesitate to call out the "Apathetic Boys" they've met throughout their careers.
"All this male noise has got me so damn bored," sing the alt-pop duo, "I don't wanna hear about your band anymore."
Kayls, "Can't Go Home Right Now"
Conjuring up images of chaos and pandemonium with every pulse of the beat, Kayls' disjointed dark pop single "Can't Go Home Right Now" is a disquieting tale of social mayhem that seems all too familiar, especially after the summer we had.
Judith Hill, “Americana”
Prince protégé Judith Hill stays true to her funk and neo-soul roots in "Americana," raising an rallying cry for anyone's who's ever been deprived their 40 acres and a mule. Equality doesn't just happen overnight — it's time to fight for what's yours.
Alex Mali, “Fighting Words”
The R&B songstress makes her boundaries crystal clear (and fun to dance to) in "Fighting Words," pushing back against the sexist tendency for women's valid feelings to be categorized as "hysteria." Moral of the story? Watch your mouth around Alex Mali.
Yung Baby Tate, “Rainbow Cadillac”
Taking cues from Danity Kane's classic "Showstopper," Atlanta hip hop wonder-kid Yung Baby Tate injects the girl power anthem anthem with powerful energy that even Diddy didn't see coming when he first made the band. The rapper's confidence is on 100, and by the end of the song, yours will be too. It's the Yung Baby Tate way.
G Flip, “I’D RATHER GO tO BED”
G Flip taps into her personal melancholy in “I’D RATHER GO tO BED” to raise awareness about the physical and emotional toll of mental health struggles. Its instrumentals are deceptively upbeat, belying the Aussie singer's candidly gloomy thoughts about wishing she could stay in bed.
Amaarae TAYDK ft Kojey Radical & Cruel Santino, "JUMPING SHIP"
Amaarae makes her intentions towards her new ting very clear, teaming up with Kokey Radical & Cruel Santino for the sultry Afropop single about an growing attraction too tempting to resist.
Tayla Parx, “System”
Tayla Parx goes dark in new song "System," a bass-heavy trap joint about drinking and partying your feelings away until you can't remember how you got them in the first place. Love? Feelings? Who needs them!