New Music To Know: Getcha Mind Right

The year 2020 has been a mess, but that doesn't mean that we have to be. I'm interrupting sad girl season with a brief intermission for self-care — we're getting our minds right this weekend, folks!
This week's edition of New Music Fridays features a selection of artists across genres who are using their music to do some necessary heart work, and their new releases might just inspire you to do the same. Finding internal balance is a process with many different phases, and these tunes, ranging from from moody pop to cocky rap, might help you along the way,.
Ahead, the new songs to add to your "Getcha Mind Right" playlist.
Sam DeRosa, “Sad Faces”
Sam DeRosa keeps it real with new song "Sad Faces" — no, everything is not fine, and no, she doesn't know how to make those sad feelings go away. Her honesty is refreshingly relatable during times like these, but somehow, the upbeat pop melody backing the lyrics also gives us hope that things might turn out okay.
Sofía Valdes, "Handful of Water"
Partaking in some casual self-assessment in "Handful of Water," Sofía Valdes uses the breezy bedroom pop track to take stock of her mental state.
CXLOE,"Swing"
Dark pop princess CXLOE oscillates between feelings in "Swing," the eclectic sonic experiment perfectly embodying her inner chaos.
Brooklyn Michelle, “Retail Therapy”
Brooklyn Michelle offers up a simple but effective remedy for broken hearts: "Retail Therapy." Maxing out your credit card won't bring back the love of your life, but at least you'll be cute crying in the club. Look good, feel better...kinda.
Royal & the Serpent, “Warn You”
The first step of growth is acknowledgment, and in "Warn You," songstress Royal & the Serpent doesn't hesitate to point out her more toxic traits (that's the serpent slithering out!). Marked by the hum of a bass and the shredding of an electric guitar, the dynamic single is dangerously addictive — just like the indie pop singer.
Get all our recommendations. Listen to the full New Music To Know in 2020 playlist on Spotify:
Josie Man, “Grow”
Josie Man happily embraces the struggle in "Grow," a mix of bubblegum pop and dance music that spills over with sparkling positivity.
Melii, "Way Too Soft"
Being "humble" is overrated — take Melii's route and go even harder. Channeling her inner bad bitch as she skates on the beat, "Way Too Soft" sees the newbie rapper confidently take her place in the hip hop game and will inspire you to walk a little taller.
Mia Gladstone, "CHANGE THE CHANNEL"
Quirky poster-child for self-love Mia Gladstone preaches the importance of self-acceptance in "CHANGE THE CHANNEL," lifting spirits with her unique song blend of stacked harmonies and whistles.
Jaz Elise ft. Govan, "Fresh and Clean"
Jaz Elise makes her official debut with the "Fresh and Clean" remix, a reggae and dancehall infused paying tribute to her Kingston roots while also celebrating the joys of life.