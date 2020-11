New Music To Know: Use Your Words

In addition to bringing you a steady stream of good vibes , this week's instalment of New Music Fridays focuses on songs from singers who are lending their voices to the causes and movement closest to them. Music is a powerful vehicle for getting your point across, and these artists certainly aren't shying away from sending a message. The subject matter of these new drops touches on everything, digging into the political , the motivational , the emotional , and — as always — the romantic . The girls are making a statement this week!