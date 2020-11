Megan Thee Stallion Claims Tory Lanez Tried To Buy Her Silence

In July, Megan was involved in a police stop in Los Angeles. The LAPD pulled over the vehicle that the rapper was riding in (along with her friend Kelsey Nicole, Lanez, and his security), sharing that they had been alerted to what seemed to bystanders to be a domestic altercation. Inspection of the vehicle showed that Megan was bleeding from her foot and that there was a concealed weapon in of the car. Megan initially claimed that her foot injury was the result of stepping on glass, but she later admitted that Lanez had drunkenly shot her in the foot. She'd initially hidden the truth because she feared being killed by the police