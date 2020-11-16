Megan Thee Stallion Claims Tory Lanez Tried To Buy Her Silence

We’re living in the year of Thee Stallion, but this past year hasn’t been all smooth sailing — this summer, the rapper was a victim of a disturbing assault. In a new cover story with GQ, we learn new details about the aftermath of the night that she was allegedly shot by Tory Lanez.
Megan opened up about the recent highs and lows of her career in conversation with GQ, touching on everything from her politically-tinged Saturday Night Live debut to the white tears of Republicans hating on “WAP.” But before she could talk about her wins, the hip hop star made sure to address the incident that landed her in the hospital.
In July, Megan was involved in a police stop in Los Angeles. The LAPD pulled over the vehicle that the rapper was riding in (along with her friend Kelsey Nicole, Lanez, and his security), sharing that they had been alerted to what seemed to bystanders to be a domestic altercation. Inspection of the vehicle showed that Megan was bleeding from her foot and that there was a concealed weapon in of the car. Megan initially claimed that her foot injury was the result of stepping on glass, but she later admitted that Lanez had drunkenly shot her in the foot. She'd initially hidden the truth because she feared being killed by the police.
Now, Megan has provided another piece of troubling insight into the shooting, revealing that Lanez had tried to buy her and Kelsey's silence in his panic, offering her money to not talk about what happened.
"[At this point], I'm really scared,” Megan told GQ, “Because this is like right in the middle of all the protesting. Police are just killing everybody for no reason, and I'm thinking, I can't believe you even think I want to take some money. Like, you just shot me.”
An associate of Megan's, Jaeliey, accused Kelsey of taking the hush money from Lanez's camp, which might explain why Megan is no longer friends with her despite years of close friendship. Lanez is currently facing felony assault charges (which could result in up to 23 years behind bars) but maintains his innocence, and his legal representation has denied ever offering to pay either woman off.
Though the experience and the public backlash that disappointingly followed it were traumatic, they allowed the rapper to zero in on her ultimate goal: uplifting Black women.
“I want Black women to be louder,” explained the GQ cover star. “I want us to be sassier. I want us to demand more, be more outspoken, keep speaking and just keep demanding what you deserve. Don't change—just get better. Grow from these situations. Don't be beating yourself up about these situations, because that'd be a lot of problems too."
"Even if it's me rapping or if it's me having a conversation with somebody, I'm going to make you feel like you are that bitch," Megan concluded. "Because you're already that bitch."