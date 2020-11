Early Black Friday Mattress Deals Worth Snoozing (Not Losing) On

With big-name brands like Saatva and Casper already running promotions on mattresses that were practically made for tryptophan-induced slumbers, Netflix binges, and the occasional WFH spot (if you're having that kind of a morning), the deals are already ripe for the carting. Plus, mega-retailers including Wayfair are getting in on the early-bird bedtime fun by slashing prices on well-known brands such as Sealy and Serta . Considering all the increased amount of time we've been spending indoors, now's the ideal time to upgrade that old sleeping situation from meh to magnificent for a limited-time steal. Ahead, scroll your way into dreamland with the early Black Friday mattress deals you will want to snooze (not lose) on.