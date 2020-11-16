The Crown Took Quite A Few Liberties With The Real Michael Fagan Story

Fagan said a footman took him away and offered him a drink while they waited for the police to show up. According to the Scotland Yard report, the Queen and a maid “ushered Fagan into a nearby pantry on the pretext of supplying him with a cigarette” and kept him there while they waited for the police. The report also includes claims that Fagan had considered cutting his wrists in front of the Queen once he entered the palace, but didn’t end up doing it. He did cut his hand, as shown in The Crown, but it was on an ashtray that he broke; not by shattering a window.