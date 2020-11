Glossier’s Once-A-Year Black Friday Sale Is HERE

You might want to sit down for this one: Glossier 's once-a-year sale is officially on — and, the savings are bigger than ever before. Starting today (aka post-Thanksgiving food coma) the entire site will beBut, that's not all: there are even steeper discounts to be had when shopping the brand's beloved value sets , which bundle products you were probably going to buy together anyway. Glossier's very rare deals wrap on Cyber Monday, which allows us three whole days to stock up on a really good holiday haul.