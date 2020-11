Enough suspense: The product is Le Prunier Plum Beauty Oil , which retails for $72 for a full-sized bottle. According to the company’s website, the plum oil is beloved for its versatility: The single-ingredient formula is packed with antioxidants, omega fatty acids 6 and 9, and argan oil, as well as vitamins A and E to heal, hydrate, and protect the skin from free radicals. No wonder Teigen doesn't need anything else (at least at night).