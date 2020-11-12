Can The American Flag Be Reclaimed From Trump? It’s Complicated

"The flag doesn't belong to one party over another, it belongs to all of us," Dana Piccoli, editor in chief of Queer Media Matters, tells Refinery29. But, she acknowledges, it hasn't felt that way since Trump was elected. "There was a feeling in the last four years, at least to me, that the flag represented an America that wasn't unified. An America that wanted to isolate itself from our allies, that didn't represent freedom and equality for all citizens." For Piccoli, it was also Biden and Harris' victory speeches that brought those feelings into focus. "I didn't realize how much it would mean to me to see that little pin on Biden's lapel or the flag waving in the background. It felt like this precious thing had once again been given to all the people," she says. "I felt proud of my country again. I felt like I could hold my head high again for the first time in a long time."