Can The American Flag Be Reclaimed From Trump? It’s Complicated

Hudson says she's now looking forward to that renewed feeling of hope when she sees the American flag since she no longer associates it with "extremist Trump supporters who used it as a symbol that only protects and represents those who look and think like them." Piccoli is also ready to re-embrace the flag because it reminds her of the progress our nation is capable of. "After DOMA was struck down , I started seeing a lot of Pride flags waving alongside American flags. It gave you serious 'we the people' feels. Like, now these two things were connected. My queerness and my humanness were finally really being recognised by my country," she says. Seeing the rainbow flag next to the red, white, and blue once again on Saturday was so moving for Piccoli and her wife that they decided they would hang both up outside their home. "To me, it's a way of saying, 'I am here, I am an American, I am a proud LGBTQ person, and the two things exist together.'"