Bullock says that the trick to Phillip's election-night look was using setting spray over a liquid foundation and a soft shimmery blush so that it would stay put for hours. "It's like the magical fairy dust that brings everything together," she says. Bullock also mixed multiple flesh-toned lip pencils to give her client's lips more dimension. "Then, I blot lipstick to the center of her lips and top it off with a gloss," she explains. She also says her client is blessed with a natural glow that required little touchups throughout the night. "I made sure to stipple in her foundation and layer on the right amount of powders during her initial application," Bullock says. "To touch up, I press in her natural oils as they peek through her skin with a fluffy brush and apply a little more lip gloss , and she's good to go."