Snapchat’s New Astrology Features Will Tell You So Much About Your Friends

The stars can tell us a lot about ourselves and the way we walk through the world: An Aries may charge forward, a Virgo may rely on logic, and a Cancer may let their emotions lead the way. Astrology can also offer insights into our relationships, both platonic and romantic. But astrology is more intricate than you might think, and it's far more than just your sun sign. Now, that knowledge is even easier to access thanks to Snapchat's newest astrology features.