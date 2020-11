In 1993, Det. John Mulligan of the Boston Police Department was shot and killed , execution-style, in the parking lot of a Walgreens. He was sleeping in an SUV in the parking lot when the murder occurred, and his weapon was stolen. Two years later, Sean Ellis, a Black teenager who was 19 at the time of Mulligan’s murder, was convicted for Mulligan’s murder. Ellis readily admitted he was at Walgreens that night with his co-defendant, Terry Patterson, then 18, but that he had entered the store to purchase a package of diapers, and left. Eventually, authorities claimed the teens saw the sleeping officer and decided to take his weapon as a “trophy.” Later, it was proven that the detectives on the case were corrupt. And after 22 years behind bars, three trials, two hung juries, and a release on bail, Ellis faced a fourth trial that would determine whether he was sent back to prison.