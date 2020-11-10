Story from News

Oh Good, Mike Pence Is Going On Vacation

Sarah Midkiff
Photo: KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP/Getty Images.
What better time for a little R&R than when your political running mate is refusing to concede the election and admit that losing both the electoral college and popular vote means he has zero chance at a second term in the White House? That’s exactly what we suspect Vice President Mike Pence thought to himself before booking a vacation to Florida this week. 
According to the Miami Herald, the VPOTUS is headed to Sanibel today where he will stay through Saturday. News of Pence’s vacation comes almost immediately after he went MIA for a week following Election Day. Though many suspected that Pence, like White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows had contracted COVID-19 and was just laying low, he was reportedly “active” at the White House last week and just picked, oh, the week of the election to go silent. It seemed strange that, during such a critical time, Pence wouldn’t be out trying to rally support from the Trump administration’s voter base, and even stranger now amid Trump's impending legal battle to try and "steal" the presidency that Pence would just leave town altogether.
But let's be honest: Pence’s vacation to the southwest Florida island is rage-inducing for other reasons. After we have all spent the majority of the year either sheltering in place, in quarantine, or just generally not going anywhere because of a global pandemic, the person leading the COVID-19 task force is now leaving town amid a Capitol Hill outbreak and a volatile election that has dissented into a party-line battle to the death.
It's okay, though, because at least we have these internet reactions to Pence's vacation to keep us happy and warm.
But before you grow envious of his undeserved week in the sun, would it help to know that it won’t even be that nice when he’s there? According to local weather reports, Tropical Storm Eta made for a wet start to the week, bringing heavy rain and high winds to the Florida area. Continued showers and overall poor conditions are expected through at least Thursday. So while you’re angrily envisioning Pence on some beach somewhere, just know that his trip will probably involve more longing, moody gazes out of a rain-soaked windowpane.
And, just in case, we’ve gone ahead and written Pence a quick Out Of Office message that he is free to use.
Hello [NAME],

Thank you for your email. I am currently hiding from reality with limited access to internet or Donald Trump. If you are reaching out regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, please contact sick@whitehouse.biz for all further inquiries. I will return on Thursday, but don't wish to be contacted until all legal votes are counted.

Warmest Regards,
Mike

