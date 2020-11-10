Oh Good, Mike Pence Is Going On Vacation

SPOTTED: mike pence on vacation https://t.co/HAVJ5cmrzR pic.twitter.com/Tm5G8yVRU7— Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) November 10, 2020
OK, have a great time and thanks for containing COVID! https://t.co/L3W0c6OdqR— Louis Pumpkin Pie-tzman (@LouisPeitzman) November 9, 2020
Internal White House Memo: Unused vacation days may NOT be converted to a cash payout when you get fired— Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) November 10, 2020
Mike Pence:
So Pence is going on vacation and Trump hasn’t done anything in two days after golfing all weekend. They know there’s still an out-of-control virus killing communities across America, right?— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) November 10, 2020
Trump will be fighting hard from the golf course.— Leslie - 71 to 46. 🇺🇲 (@Leslieoo7) November 10, 2020
Pence will be fighting hard from his vacation rental in Florida.
But by all means, they're serious about voter fraud and are not at all trying to scam you with their fundraising for legal battles. pic.twitter.com/HNB3Vp2TYy
Thank you for your email. I am currently hiding from reality with limited access to internet or Donald Trump. If you are reaching out regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, please contact sick@whitehouse.biz for all further inquiries. I will return on Thursday, but don't wish to be contacted until all legal votes are counted.
Warmest Regards,
Mike