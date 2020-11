Oh Good, Mike Pence Is Going On Vacation

According to the Miami Herald, the VPOTUS is headed to Sanibel today where he will stay through Saturday. News of Pence’s vacation comes almost immediately after he went MIA for a week following Election Day. Though many suspected that Pence, like White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows had contracted COVID-19 and was just laying low, he was reportedly “active” at the White House last week and just picked, oh, the week of the election to go silent. It seemed strange that, during such a critical time, Pence wouldn’t be out trying to rally support from the Trump administration’s voter base, and even stranger now amid Trump's impending legal battle to try and "steal" the presidency that Pence would just leave town altogether.