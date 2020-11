Bella Hadid & Hailey Bieber Wore The Same North Face From This Designer Collab

On Sunday, model Hailey Bieber bundled up at her home in Los Angeles in an oatmeal-colored beanie and a forest green, fleece jacket courtesy of The North Face. But it wasn’t just any North Face that she pulled from the back of her winter coat closet(s). Rather, Bieber’s vest was the product of the brand’s fashion-focused collaboration with luxury label MM6 Maison Margiela. (With the winter-y duo, she wore black cargo pants and a pair of Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance sneakers that sold out in seconds upon dropping.) The two-photo slideshow, which Bieber posted on Instagram on Monday, showed the model in her backyard drinking a cup of piping hot tea (Coffee? Hot chocolate? Hot toddy?). The caption read, “Sunday.” But she wasn’t the only model to sport a piece from the collaboration. Fellow model and BFF Bella Hadid, too, modeled the vest on Instagram last month.