Mercury In Scorpio Is Bringing All Our Secrets To The Surface

For those of us in relationships, on the other hand, Mercury in Scorpio could amp up the drama. "Scorpio is a sign of extremes that sees things black and white, which can bring negative energy to a relationship that might already be on the rocky side," says Narayana Montúfar , senior astrologer for Astrology.com . "For example, if someone doesn’t feel loved or that their partner hasn’t been fully honest, suspicion is most likely to show up." In other words, Mercury's time in Scorpio won't throw off a healthy, happy couple. But if you're already stewing about something, it'll most likely come up. Aim to be open and calm in any conversations you have with your partner, and know that this transit might make you feel sensitive or even clingy.