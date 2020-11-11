Mercury In Scorpio Is Bringing All Our Secrets To The Surface

Mercury and Scorpio have had a complicated relationship over the past few months. The messenger planet first entered the intuitive water sign in late September, astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Refinery29. But Mercury went retrograde just two weeks later, and on 27th October, moonwalked right back into Libra, she says. Now, the small planet is moving direct again and is re-entering Scorpio, where it will stay until 1st December.
Mercury is all about communication, and Scorpio is known for being a passionate and curious sign. So this transit tends to make our connections and conversations emotional, and we'll feel a special little pull toward uncovering secrets or solving mysteries. All this means our jealous and possessive sides will be showing up in full force. A specific event that could happen: You find yourself doing a deep dive into your ex's Instagram to figure out who they're bringing home for the holidays. Just don't go looking to uncover secrets that you really don't want to know the answer to. If you find out some upsetting information, you'll have no one to blame but yourself.
When Mercury is in transit, you won't necessarily have more blowup fights. But you might have a few angry, imaginary conversations in the shower — or a telepathic, eyebrows-driven argument with your partner. "It’s not a placement that is known for using words to express themselves, but rather a look or feelings," Stardust says.
If you're single or casually dating, this transit may cause your loving feelings to bubble up, encouraging you to open up to your crush about your true feelings. (Cuffing season is here, after all.)
For those of us in relationships, on the other hand, Mercury in Scorpio could amp up the drama. "Scorpio is a sign of extremes that sees things black and white, which can bring negative energy to a relationship that might already be on the rocky side," says Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com. "For example, if someone doesn’t feel loved or that their partner hasn’t been fully honest, suspicion is most likely to show up." In other words, Mercury's time in Scorpio won't throw off a healthy, happy couple. But if you're already stewing about something, it'll most likely come up. Aim to be open and calm in any conversations you have with your partner, and know that this transit might make you feel sensitive or even clingy.
But you might be better served by taking a step back than by having a confrontation, Montúfar says. "Being a nocturnal and quiet sign, Scorpio likes privacy in order to figure out their next move," she explains. "So instead of obsessing on what the other person is doing or not doing, it’s way better to take a little break from them and direct the energy inward." But be open about your need for a breather. Communication is a bit messy right now, so being honest is your best bet.
Watch for a spike of excitement on 17th November, when Mercury opposes Uranus for the third time this year, says Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com. The opposition can create anxiety — but on its positive side, it makes you feel free, or encourages you to break free of something holding you back. Set aside a little time to think about your goals and mindset for the rest of the month. With a little thoughtful intention, you can ride this positive energy for days.