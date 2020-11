Your lash tech should have a similar ventilation system, keep their windows and doors open, or better yet, operate outside. “To the degree that that’s possible to do something outdoors with really good ventilation, I’m going to do that," says Jessica Malaty Rivera, MS , Microbiologist and ID Epidemiologist and Science Communication Lead at the Covid Tracking Project. "Otherwise I don’t want someone within six inches of my face doing something as intimate as putting lashes on my eyes. It would have to be mask, shield, symptom-free, just got tested, and can prove that they were in isolation before getting to that place. It’s risky."