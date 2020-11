The Real Dash & Lily Notebook Met A Dark End

After watching Dash (Austin Abrams) and Lily (Midori Francis) create holiday magic by writing to each other in that fated red notebook, Netflix’s Dash & Lily, even the Grinch would dream about wandering into the landmark Strand Bookstore and stumbling across one of his own. So naturally, while they filmed the series, Abrams and Francis wanted to get in on the action too. They turned fiction into reality and actually shared their own notebook to get deeper into their temporarily star-crossed characters.