In the PEN15 and This Is Us crossover that no one of us saw coming, stars Maya Erskine and Michael Angarano are celebrating their engagement — and their family of two is growing, thanks to their tiny plus one.
Today, the actors revealed on Instagram that they are expecting a baby, happily posing for a picture to share the news (as well as a timely reminder to hit the polls before tomorrow’s election) with their friends and fans.
“When 2 becomes 3,” Erskine captioned the photo, punctuating with a series of emojis. “And please vote!” Angarano shared a similar image from the impromptu announcement, adding that they are “also engaged” in his caption.
Though it’s unknown how long the couple has been together, the first confirmation of their relationship came in 2019. They made first making their Instagram debut as partners last September; Angarano shared a photo of himself and Erskine sitting separately (but just a few seats away from each other) at the Emmy Awards. Both of their respective shows were up for major awards that night, too — This is Us was nominated in more than four categories, and PEN15 was in the running in the "Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series" category.