Megan Fox Accuses Her Ex Brian Austin Green Of “Using” Their Children On Instagram

Brian Austin Green’s recent Halloween Instagram post may have felt like a treat to some, but Megan Fox maintains that it's just another trick.
The actor's ex-wife was upset that their 4-year-old son, Journey River, was included in Green's photo of his holiday festivities — not only because she wants some privacy when it comes to their children, but also because she feels that he purposefully wants to paint Fox in a bad light.
"Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It's not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren't in," Fox commented on the photo. "I had a great halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don't know why you can't stop using them to posture via Instagram."
Advertisement
The actor couple began dating in 2004, shortly after Green's split with Vanessa Marcil, and got married in 2010. They have three sons: Journey, 6-year-old Bodhi Ransom, and 8-year-old Noah Shannon. The two separated late last year and shortly after, Fox and musician/Midnight In The Switchgrass co-star Machine Gun Kelly confirmed that they were dating. Fox is implying that her social media presence — which showcases her new relationship and not her children — may be construed as her neglecting her family, and she feels Green is purposefully playing into that false narrative.
"You're so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year," she continued in the Instagram comment.
"You have them half of the time," she wrote. "Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?"
Marcil, who shares 18-year-old son Kassius Lijah with Green, supported Fox during her and Green's 2019 separation, and then again amidst this most recent mess by writing an Instagram post Sunday that read "Like I said... the truth always comes out in the end..." along with the caption #ImWithYouSister."