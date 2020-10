You Can Thank The Election For Your Chaotic Period

When you think about your menstrual cycle and how it works, your mind might immediately go to your uterus — which, fair, that's where the tangible end results occur. But the control of your period and the menstrual cycle as we know it actually starts in your brain. "At the bottom of your brain there's an area called the pituitary gland and above that there's the hypothalamus, and that's where the marching orders come from for ovarian function," Dr. Minkin says. "When you're under stress, you don't get the proper signals coming from the top of the brain into the hypothalamus to get this whole intricate system going that helps you ovulate ."