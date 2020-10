“Anonymous” Has Revealed Himself & He’s Just As Terrible As You Imagined

Perhaps this would work for someone who would hear out critiques and attempt to address them honestly with facts and reason , but this is Trump — a president who refuses to answer for his actions, regardless of whether he knows the name of the person he is addressing or not. Remaining anonymous never really forced Trump to answer a question, but rather just kept Taylor's name out of the press, allowing him to remain an agreeable colleague to Republicans who didn’t secretly question Trump, but instead approved of him both publicly and privately. Taylor resigned from his post in the Department of Homeland Security in June 2019, and even though he has publicly criticized Trump in the last few months , it took two years to take ownership of the op-ed.