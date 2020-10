There’s Another “Vanderpump Rules” Baby On The Way

Technically, Shay isn't part of the famous pregnancy pact (she isn't exactly on good terms with Schroeder or Kent right now anyway), but her pending birth brings the total of Vanderpump babies to four, which is more than enough to turn the tide for the reality show. No one knows if the show is coming back for another season, but if it does, the drunken nights that Pump Rules is famous for might be a thing of the past. And a group of newborns might be exactly what the show needs. I, for one, think Vanderpump Kids could actually work!