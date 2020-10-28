There’s Another “Vanderpump Rules” Baby On The Way

If we're ever getting another season of Vanderpump Rules, it's going to be all about babies. This quarantine has been a very busy one for the reality stars in more ways than one because several of them are preparing for the arrival of a baby. Scheana Shay is the latest Pump Rules personality to announce that she's pregnant, and the new chapter of her personal life is more meaningful than many realize.
People broke the news of Shay's pregnancy today, sharing photos of the reality star and her boyfriend Brock Honey Davies happily showing off a sonogram of their child. According to the outlet, the exciting discovery that she was expecting came shortly after Shay dealt with a miscarriage in June.
"We got pregnant so quickly," Shay told People. "My doctor told me to wait one period and ovulation cycle and then we could try again. It was the first and only time we tried, and I had a feeling right away, but it was so soon to tell because I wasn't even close to missing my period yet. I just had a feeling."
"I had to keep convincing myself it's okay because last time I woke up one day and there's no other way to explain it, just that I didn't feel pregnant anymore," she continued. "I told my mom that and her heart broke because before my sister, she too had a miscarriage and the same thing — she said she just felt not pregnant one day."
Naturally, the development is a huge deal for Shay and her partner, but it feels even more exciting because Pump Rules fans know how much effort the reality star has put into the journey to starting her own family. Amidst all of the drama of the last season of the show, Shay's emotions were all over the place because she was going through the process of freezing her eggs. The whole time, she was undergoing hormone therapy to make sure that her eggs would be viable in the future.
More than a year and one painful miscarriage later, Shay is now expecting her rainbow baby. And the timing is perfect because her several of her Pump Rules co-stars are also preparing for their own new arrivals. OG Stassi Schroeder is the furthest along — she kept it on the low, but she was pregnant during the chaotic season eight reunion that took place on Zoom — and Lala Kent and Brittany Cartwright are also with child.
Technically, Shay isn't part of the famous pregnancy pact (she isn't exactly on good terms with Schroeder or Kent right now anyway), but her pending birth brings the total of Vanderpump babies to four, which is more than enough to turn the tide for the reality show. No one knows if the show is coming back for another season, but if it does, the drunken nights that Pump Rules is famous for might be a thing of the past. And a group of newborns might be exactly what the show needs. I, for one, think Vanderpump Kids could actually work!
Even if the show doesn't come back, Shay and Davies are documenting their pregnancy journey on her YouTube channel, so we'll be able to keep up with her every step of the way.