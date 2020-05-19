It's impossible to watch a Bravo show without thinking about the reunion that will cap it off. See a cast member blatantly lie to another? It'll be brought up at the reunion. Did a small misunderstanding about, say, "hooking up" vs. "hanging out" become a giant situation that rocked the entire cast? The reunion will set it straight. This is to say, the Vanderpump Rules season 8 reunion had to happen. Otherwise, the whole show would be thrown off balance. The stakes are that high.
Of course, this year, a reunion wasn't a given. With the COVID-19 pandemic raging on, Bravo had to make the decision to start filming reunions virtually. And as the Real Housewives of Atlanta has shown us, video chat reunions introduce some interesting new aspects: Host Andy Cohen can mute cast members who are yelling over each other excessively. Frustrated stars can simply close their laptops rather than walking off stage. If someone claims to have receipts in a text message conversation, Andy can simply ask that they send screenshots to him.
Will any of this happen with Vanderpump Rules? Here's everything we know about the reunion so far.
Who Was At The Vanderpump Rules Reunion?
The season 8 cast was huge. Not only did all of the cast members from the previous season return, but several new faces joined. Well, all 19 cast members who are listed on the Bravo site have been confirmed as VPR reunion cast. Charli Burnett who doesn't eat pasta? She'll be there. Danica Dow, the pot-stirring SUR manager? Yep. Raquel Leviss, who thought the Pope drinks rosé on his balcony? Get ready. Nineteen people. In what is essentially a Zoom chat. It's overwhelming just to think about.
When Is The Vanderpump Rules Reunion?
As always, the reunion will air following the finale (which airs May 19) and the Secrets Revealed episode (which airs May 26). That means you can mark your calendars for June 2 for night one of the reunion, June 9 for night two, and June 16 for night three.
What We Know About The VPR Reunion
There are two situations that this reunion has to involve: The falling out between Tom Sandoval and Jax Taylor, and the drama between Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder, and Kristen Doute. Oh, and I guess there's that love triangle with the new people, too. As for what any of this will look like, the cast has only given little hints.
As reported by Us Weekly, Tom Sandoval said on the Mention It All podcast that the reunion involves people "owning up to certain things" and "a lot of people being self-aware." Well, that's surprising. He added, though, "Some not so much. Some just sort of continuing to not evolve as human beings." Wonder who he's talking about.
Stassi Schroeder teased one aspect that might make this reunion even more expressive than normal. "They couldn’t monitor how much we drank," she said on Bitch Bible, "So I just got shitfaced … They couldn’t come slap you on the wrist." She added, "There are some bombs dropped ... There were some things that shook me up."
On Watch What Happens Live, James said, "I thought that it was gonna be boring in the beginning, but after it was done, I was like, 'This is the best reunion yet.'"
That is some very high praise to live up to, but at the very least, we'll get to see how this whole 19 people talking at once thing works out.
This Is What Passes For A VPR Reunion Sneak Preview
All 19 of the cast members reunion outfits were revealed on the Bravo website. For the women, there's a lot of mini dresses, except for Lisa Vanderpump who went with her classic jewel-toned shirt and black pants, and Lala Kent, who chose a glittery two-piece outfit with a train. A virtual Pump Rules reunion is honestly a waste for this look. Save it for the premiere of your Al Pacino movie, Lala!
The men went with a variety of suits. Beau Clark's got a shirt with pineapples on it. Tom Schwartz looks like an old timey banker. James Kennedy wore blue brocade. It all checks out.
Cast members posted some of their looks on Instagram as well:
When Was The VPR Reunion Filmed?
So there you have it: The reunion is happening, it's in the can, and the episodes are on their way. Of course, since the reunion was filmed on April 30 and the drama in this group moves fast, you should probably keep your eyes glued to the cast's social media as each part roll out. Things are sure to get more complicated as all is revealed. It's the Vanderpump way.
