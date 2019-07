What To Expect From The RHOBH Season 9 Reunion

Camille Grammer really pumped some new life into RHOBH Season 9... in the second to last episode. Sure, she was a little late, but her argument with Dorit Kemsley in June 25's episode brought some drama to the show when everyone was getting along. And that drama will continue into the reunion. Us Weekly reported that, according to an insider, " Camille was in the hot seat. The women were taking her to task.” An insider also told the publication that she "had a full breakdown" and walked off the set . Camille also said herself in a behind-the-scenes video of the women getting ready for the reunion on the Bravo site, "You wanna look good when you're going down." Gird your loins, everyone.