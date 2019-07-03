What To Expect From The RHOBH Season 9 Reunion

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' ninth season is coming to a close (the finale airs Tuesday, July 9), but that means we still have the much-discussed reunion to look forward to. If you haven't heard, the big news is that the RHOBH Season 9 reunion will not include Lisa Vanderpump.
On the one hand, her absence is no surprise since she stopped talking to all of the other Housewives and didn't film scenes with them. But, on the other, not showing up to a reunion is a big deal. It's such big a deal that LVP's announcement that she was skipping the reunion was joined by her announcement that Vanderpump is leaving RHOBH all together. But the lack of LVP at the reunion isn't the only thing we know about the Housewives' annual meet-up. While a trailer for the reunion has not yet been released (come on, Bravo!), some other information has already been shared. Here's what you can expect when the reunion airs.
A July 16 Start Date
The RHOBH finale airs on July 9, which means episode 1 of the reunion is up next on July 16. Mark that calendar.
Drama With Camille
Camille Grammer really pumped some new life into RHOBH Season 9... in the second to last episode. Sure, she was a little late, but her argument with Dorit Kemsley in June 25's episode brought some drama to the show when everyone was getting along. And that drama will continue into the reunion. Us Weekly reported that, according to an insider, "Camille was in the hot seat. The women were taking her to task.” An insider also told the publication that she "had a full breakdown" and walked off the set. Camille also said herself in a behind-the-scenes video of the women getting ready for the reunion on the Bravo site, "You wanna look good when you're going down." Gird your loins, everyone.
A New Seating Arrangement
The Bravo site also released the seating chart for the RHOBH reunion. From left to right, you'll be seeing Denise Richards, Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Andy Cohen, Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, and Dorit Kemsley. Suspiciously missing from the seating chart is Grammer. Less suspicious is the fact that OG housewife and a major part of the situation with LVP, Kyle is next to Andy and her new BFF Teddi. And it's no surprise that newbie Denise is all the way on the end.
Three Whole Episodes
During a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Andy confirmed that the RHOBH reunion will be three episodes long. Get your wine supply ready.
Mentions Of "It All"
When tweeting about how the reunion went, Andy referenced Bethenny Frankel's iconic Real Housewives of New York City quote "Mention it all!" He wrote, "Amazing & Surprising #RHOBH Reunion yesterday under unusual circumstances. We mentioned it ALL!" What is "it all"? Well, it seems to include any legal or financial issues the women are having, according to Andy himself. Kyle said on Instagram that she thinks this year's was the "longest reunion shoot ever."
Some Pretty Flashy Outfits
On a lighter note, in the behind-the-scenes video of the RHOBH reunion, the women talked about the outfits and hairstyles they chose this time around. For instance, Kyle went with an '80s-inspired neon look. Rinna also chose a neon dress and ditched her signature hair. And Dorit wore a LOT of hair clips. Well, as she says in her tagline, she "wears many hats... and hairstyles."
Again, No Lisa Vanderpump (Really)
If you're hoping for a "surprise, bitch" moment from LVP, just know that on June 4 she explained why she skipped the RHOBH reunion, telling the Daily Mail, "The objective of the reunion is to reunite, right? And I have no inclination to reunite with the women who've been harassing me for 10 months now."
It won't be long now until the first LVP-less RHOBH reunion starts and we find out what "mentioning it all" means in Beverly Hills.
