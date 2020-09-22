Vanderpump Rules Couple Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Are Expecting A Baby

Bravo, get the production team ready for Vanderpump Rules: The Next Generation — another one of Lisa Vanderpump’s babies is having a baby!
Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are the latest stars from the reality series to announce that after five months of actively trying for a baby, they are expecting a little one very soon. The Pump Rules pair shared the news via Instagram on Monday night, showing off sonogram pictures with their friends and followers.
“Mom & Dad,” Cartwright captioned the photoset of her and her husband. “The love of our lives is coming soon.”
A baby has been in the making for the couple for a long time now. Taylor and Cartwright got married in a lavish Kentucky castle last year, but they had baby fever even before they even tied the knot. Months before the wedding, the duo shared that they were more than ready to become parents.
“I’m definitely eager to have kids and Jax is eager to have kids,” Cartwright told Us Weekly in April 2019. “We’re ready...when it happens it happens. We’re not going to be very careful. We’re gonna let it come with God’s grace, and He’ll give us a baby when it’s ready.”
“We’ve been together for four years and my whole life has been a party, so I’ve done everything I wanted to do,” Taylor added excitedly. “I’m ready for the next step. I’m ready to have kids. I’m ready to be part of the PTA, soccer dad, soccer mom, gymnastics coach, whatever. That’s my next job.”
Their pregnancy announcement comes just weeks after cast mate Lala Kent shared that she is pregnant with her first child (a baby girl, according to her gender reveal), and Stassi Schroeder is also expecting a baby with fiancé Beau Clark. Now that Cartwright is pregnant, the Pump Rules pregnancy pact is almost complete.