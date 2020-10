Is There Any Hope Of A Jack Wheeler Breakthrough After Unsolved Mysteries?

Equally as strange are the circumstances leading up to Wheeler’s tragic and mysterious death. The investigation revealed several days of strange behavior leading up to Wheeler's death . According to an Associated Press report, Wheeler was seen on December 29, 2010, wearing a single shoe and no winter coat while attempting to enter a parking garage in Wilmington. He reportedly told the garage attendant that his briefcase had been stolen. His car was later discovered in a different parking garage in the city. His briefcase was never recovered. When his body was found, he still had his wristwatch and college ring. On December 30, security footage caught Wheeler wandering through multiple office buildings wearing a black hoodie. This is corroborated by eyewitness statements. He appears confused and disoriented, but allegedly refused several offers for help. What is even stranger is that this all occurred in Wilmington, but his body was discovered in the contents of a commercial dumpster coming from Newark, DE nearly 15 miles away. Police have no idea how Wheeler ended up there given that he didn’t have his car.