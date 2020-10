From fugitives on the run for decades to a woman found dead in a hotel room with conflicting theories that she may have not been the only one in the room, the new Unsolved Mysteries episodes are truly binge-worthy . In an interview with Refinery29, co-creator Terry Dunn Meurer explained the lengths she and the rest of the team go to in order to bring viewers right into the middle of the cold cases. “I scout all the cases,” Meurer explained. “I really like being at the locations because it just gives you a real feeling for just how mysterious these cases really are.” Usually, according to Meurer, seeing the scenes for herself leads to even more questions, but the challenge of conveying the cases to an audience of armchair detectives is something she is well-versed in.