Trump’s 60 Minutes Interview Shows (Once Again!) How Little He Respects Women Journalists

But this is only the latest in a string of irredeemable actions and behaviors Trump has shown toward women journalists. The day after NBC’s town hall with Trump, he mentioned at a Florida rally that he “had someone going totally crazy last night,” without mentioning Guthrie’s name, and mocked Guthrie’s questions . In May, Trump has also suggested that Chinese-American reporter Weijia Jiang go “ask China” when she asked why being better than other countries was a competition to him. And let’s not forget Trump’s 2016 response to moderator Megyn Kelly ( a now-avid Trump supporter ), saying that she had “blood coming out of her wherever.”