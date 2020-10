Netflix Stars Are Calling Out Its Lack Of Diversity & Inclusion — Will It Make A Difference?

GLOW was first released in 2017 , and it followed a fictional account of the 1980s women's professional wrestling circuit better known as the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling or GLOW. The show was an instant hit, offering a deeper look into the struggles of a group of diverse women trying to be taken seriously in a sport dominated by men. However, over the course of GLOW's three seasons, its stars of color realized that their storylines weren't as developed as those of their white counterparts . Though every character in the story had a role to tell, the white characters tended to be fully fleshed out, while the non-white personalities simply served as character development or comedic relief.