“[The producers] wanted the actors to really feel things out in the moment,” says Rios of a big scene in which Ravi’s best friend Elliott (Nicholas Galitzine) confronts him over his relationship with his sister Becky. "When everything happens with Ravi [in that scene], it was an incredible challenge. This was one of those experiences where you had to be 100% in, and there was no backing out. I trusted the writing, I trusted the actors I was working across from — they gave me so much. The moment was just beautifully written, beautifully shot, the set was incredible. The experience was so open and comfortable, and everyone was so supportive."