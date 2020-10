So, When Is SNL Calling Miley Cyrus For A Tiffany Trump Impersonation?

The connection seems random, but stay with me here. Ever since she made her Disney debut as Hannah Montana, Cyrus has been known to have a very unique voice, but her timbre sounds eerily similar to that of the President’s younger daughter. That shared twang was observed most clearly at a recent Trump rally for Pride 2020 where she attempted to discuss her dad's history of support for the LGBTQIA community. (Spoiler alert: his track record isn't actually that supportive .)