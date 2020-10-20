So, When Is SNL Calling Miley Cyrus For A Tiffany Trump Impersonation?

Throughout Saturday Night Live’s 45 years on air, the sketch comedy series has brought on comedians to poke fun at some of the most famous people in politics. The current season of the NBC show is no exception; Maya Rudolph is making bank with her impression of Senator Kamala Harris, Alec Baldwin is reprising his role as President Donald Trump, and even Jim Carrey’s joined the fold as former Vice President Joe Biden. The internet has another suggestion for a new recurring character on SNL: Tiffany Trump, courtesy of Miley Cyrus.
The connection seems random, but stay with me here. Ever since she made her Disney debut as Hannah Montana, Cyrus has been known to have a very unique voice, but her timbre sounds eerily similar to that of the President’s younger daughter. That shared twang was observed most clearly at a recent Trump rally for Pride 2020 where she attempted to discuss her dad's history of support for the LGBTQIA community. (Spoiler alert: his track record isn't actually that supportive.)
The daughter he knows nothing about representing a community he knows nothing about 💛 pic.twitter.com/uLkl5RhbO4— Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) October 20, 2020
“I know what my father believes in,” Trump said to an enthusiastic crowd. “Prior to politics, he supported gays, lesbians, the LGBTQIA+ community!”
Of course, we know that this isn't true; the Trump administration has spent much of its time in office actively trying to cut back on pro-LGBTIA policy set in place by President Barack Obama. Under President Trump, legal discrimination against queer people is on the rise and will likely continue should he win another four years in office.
Even more striking than Trump's lies rousing speech about her dad's love for the queer community was her voice, which many immediately likened to Cyrus' signature deep sound and led to a brilliant idea: in the spirit of SNL's ongoing political satire, why not recruit the "Midnight Sky" singer to play the president's daughter?
If Miley Cyrus isn’t on the next @nbcsnl playing Tiffany Trump it’ll be a damn shame— Ms. Chanandler Bong (@BrowFinnNy215) October 20, 2020
If @nbcsnl does not get Miley Cyrus to portray Tiffany Trump this week after this Pride video, it will be the biggest missed opportunity— ryan joyner (@ryjoyn) October 20, 2020
It feels like a weird SNL sketch... Vanessa Bayer as Miley Cyrus as Tiffany Trump. 🌀 pic.twitter.com/8eYTSaGwJd— Jonathan Burwell (@jonathanburwell) October 20, 2020
so is SNL gonna get miley cyrus to play tiffany trump or what— LiL B THE BASEDGODDESS (@b_luss) October 20, 2020
SNL has been doing a great job of poking fun at our current political landscape, covering everything from that nightmarish first presidential debate to the fly casually kicking it on Vice President Mike Pence's head during his debate with Senator Harris. And Cyrus is very active these days; she's spending her time in quarantine performing original music as well as covers of popular songs. The internet is right — not bringing Cyrus on to play Trump in a cameo would absolutely be a missed opportunity.