Amy Coney Barrett’s Record Reveals Harsh Decisions Surrounding Sexual Assault Survivors

And if Roe v Wade does fall — another credible inevitability, given Barrett’s anti-abortion sentiments and history of speaking at “pro-life” events while supporting “pro-life” organizations — at least 10 states will immediately make abortion access illegal , the consequence of what are known as “trigger laws.” The laws, which would go into effect as soon as the constitutional right to have an abortion is no longer protected by federal law, would include bans on abortion with no exception for rape or incest cases. In other words, if you’re one of the one in five women who will be sexually assaulted in their lifetime, and you live in Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Dakota, Missouri, Tennessee, South Dakota and Utah, you could be legally forced by the state to carry a pregnancy resulting from rape to term.