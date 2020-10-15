Amy Coney Barrett’s Identity As A White, Christian Mother Is A Shield — & A Weapon

Her white womanhood allows her to be seen as innocent, good-intentioned, and "pure" — despite the fact that she has shown she favors stripping rights away from countless people in this country. Her status as a mother is an indication that she cares about family and children — despite the fact that she doesn't care if other people will be able to plan their families with the same freedom she had while planning hers. Her Christianity is used to signal that she is compassionate and a person of faith — despite the fact that religion has been historically used to justify colonization and slavery and other horrific abuses. In this way, her identity as a white Christian mother is a shield — but it is also a weapon.