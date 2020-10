Do You Remember How The Song Goes? Google Will Finally Help You Track It Down

You know when you have a song stuck in your head and the depth of your being says: "we can't go on unless we figure out what this song is." So you examine the artifact in search for clues: Do you remember the lyrics? Did someone you can contact play it? Were you close enough to the sound to get a good Shazam of it? If you come to the devastating conclusion that your answer to all these questions is "no," you're likely used to telling yourself you'll never find the song and kiss it goodbye. Finally, there's a solution to this irritating issue.