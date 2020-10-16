Do You Remember How The Song Goes? Google Will Finally Help You Track It Down

You know when you have a song stuck in your head and the depth of your being says: "we can't go on unless we figure out what this song is." So you examine the artifact in search for clues: Do you remember the lyrics? Did someone you can contact play it? Were you close enough to the sound to get a good Shazam of it? If you come to the devastating conclusion that your answer to all these questions is "no," you're likely used to telling yourself you'll never find the song and kiss it goodbye. Finally, there's a solution to this irritating issue.
This week, Google released a new feature called "Hum to Search." In order to use it, you'll need the latest version of the Google app. When you select the microphone icon and ask Google, "What's this song?" or select "search a song," the stage lights come on and you have to give your best 10-15 second rendition of the song for Google to get the job done.
Do you know that song that goes, “da na na na na do do?” We bet Google Search does. 😉 Next time a song is stuck in your head, just #HumToSearch into the Google app and we’ll identify the song. Perfect pitch not required → https://t.co/xOFYTukjOk #SearchOn pic.twitter.com/3LRN4HJMKG— Google (@Google) October 15, 2020
If all you have is a tune, you'll no longer have to choose between forgetting the song and singing it to a friend to find out what it is. You don't need perfect pitch and if anything, this is a good enough tool to save you the embarrassment of having to sing to a friend in order to find a song.
This new feature doesn't even begin to solve anything in this world that could be remotely called a "problem." But it is the tool we've all secretly hoped would one day exist.